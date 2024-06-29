iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

