iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,900 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

