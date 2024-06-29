iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,949 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 22.13% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $97,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. 154,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,091. The firm has a market cap of $483.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.