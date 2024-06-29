iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $33.53.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

