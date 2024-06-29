iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $170.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.