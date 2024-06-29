iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Lowered by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 321,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
