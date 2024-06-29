iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

