iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 338,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

