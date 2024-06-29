iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.78. 1,960,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

