iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:FIBR)

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIBR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $101.19.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.