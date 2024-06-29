iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:FIBR)

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FIBR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $101.19.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.