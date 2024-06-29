iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.50. 969,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,756. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

