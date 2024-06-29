iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:GHYG)

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS GHYG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

