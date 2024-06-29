iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BGRN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 7,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

