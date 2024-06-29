Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

