Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 143.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 2,876,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

