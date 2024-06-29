Jet Protocol Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $129,256.93 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.49 or 1.00020619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00076677 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform.

