Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading 0.8% Higher

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,323 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.58). 235,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 483,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($16.44).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.10) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
