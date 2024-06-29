Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading 0.8% Higher

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,323 ($16.78) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.58). 235,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 483,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($16.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.10) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Price Performance

Jet2 Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.38. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.