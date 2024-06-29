JFrog’s (FROG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock worth $8,433,115 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

