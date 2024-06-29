Jito (JTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.02 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00003737 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $261.51 million and $19.02 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jito has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,097,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.32211301 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $44,533,787.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

