Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $98.62.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile
