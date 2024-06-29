Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

