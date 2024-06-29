JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2801 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BBHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 78,968 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

