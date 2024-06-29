JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.