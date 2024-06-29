JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

