JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS:JCPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. 5,027 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.