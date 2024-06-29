JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:JPIB)

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.13. 45,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
