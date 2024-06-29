JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
