JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:JMST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 255,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
