Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $463.69 million and $6.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00045305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

