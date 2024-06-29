KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $30.67 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01463844 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $400.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

