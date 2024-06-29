Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,838,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

