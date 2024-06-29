Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNTK

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.