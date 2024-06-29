KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $116,418.08 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $415,909.09 and approximately $116,418.08 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,799.46 or 1.00063703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075972 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00086099 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $167,642.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.