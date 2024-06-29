KOK Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $409,326.73 and $142,752.13 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00086099 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $167,642.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

