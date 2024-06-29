KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.91. 20,573,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408,352. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

