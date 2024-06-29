KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 53,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.58. 2,365,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

