KRS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

MAS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,989. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

