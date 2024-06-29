KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 2,411,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,617,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,570,486.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 514,288 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,593 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.