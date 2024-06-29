L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SCX opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

