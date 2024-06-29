L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
SCX opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.19.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
