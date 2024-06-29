Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

