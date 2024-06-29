Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Sells £949,141.44 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.92), for a total value of £949,141.44 ($1,204,035.82).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.18), for a total value of £106,031.55 ($134,506.60).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 619.50 ($7.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 649.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 653.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.70, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,302.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.24) to GBX 755 ($9.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650 ($8.25).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

