Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 6,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

