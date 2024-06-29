LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is Ampfield Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises about 43.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $62,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $7,776,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $6,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

