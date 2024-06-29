LimeWire (LMWR) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. LimeWire has a market cap of $106.27 million and $5.12 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.36413241 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,767,569.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

