London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.86) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($41.86), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,150 ($39.96).

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,056.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,058.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,769.66 and a beta of 0.22.

London Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

