Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $15.92 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $203,911.82 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000368 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $210,489.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

