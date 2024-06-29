Mantle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.53 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $104.53 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.78080064 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $182,558,442.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

