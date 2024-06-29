Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Cut by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,070 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 1,966,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

