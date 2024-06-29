Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,579.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,498.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

