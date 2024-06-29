Maxim Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 23,076.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

