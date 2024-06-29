McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 0.2%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $257.05 and last traded at $257.32. Approximately 466,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,367,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $283,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

