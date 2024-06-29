MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 226,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.